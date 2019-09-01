BARNES, Elizabeth "Betty"
88, went to meet the Lord on July 26, 2019. She was born on November 10, 1930, in Berwyn, IL. She is survived by her husband, Frank; sons, Frank Jr. (Phyllis), Charles and John; daughters, Kathi Upham and Karen Cosand; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her servant's heart, volunteering at the VA Hospital Chapel as organist every Sunday for 24 years. Betty served the Order of Eastern Star as Worthy Grand Matron in 1989, and was an active member of Desert Star Chapter. Because she knew the importance of literacy, she spent many years tutoring foreign students for the Tucson Adult Literacy Program. Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Catalina United Methodist, 2700 E. Speedway at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Rob Morris Fund, c/o Desert Star OES, 3959 E. Mabel, Tucson, 85712.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 1, 2019