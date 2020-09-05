1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" Cahill
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAHILL, Elizabeth "Betty"

passed away August 20, 2020 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 87. She was born October 9, 1932 in Wolf Point, MT to Shirley E. and Ellen Mae (Hill) Bridges. Her first five years were spent on the CBC Ranch in McCone County where her father was foreman. She graduated from Wolf Point High School in 1950 and continued her education at Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA. She married Charles "Chuck" A. Cahill on October 5, 1960 in Brockton, MA. For the majority of their 50-year marriage, they lived in Potomac, MD and retired to Tucson in 1997 where Chuck passed in 2011. She was detail oriented which served her well in both her profession as an administrative assistant and her interest in genealogy. An avid reader, she enjoyed learning throughout her life and closely followed current events. She showed a quiet strength and grace while living with cancer for the final four years of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Shirley Mae Newman. She is survived by her daughters, Lynette Cahill; Ellen Brodston (Scott) and grandsons, Paul Flom (Brenda) and Mieck Flom. She will be buried with her husband in the Custer County Cemetery in Miles City, MT. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by STEVENSON AND SONS FUNERAL HOME.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved