CAHILL, Elizabeth "Betty"passed away August 20, 2020 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 87. She was born October 9, 1932 in Wolf Point, MT to Shirley E. and Ellen Mae (Hill) Bridges. Her first five years were spent on the CBC Ranch in McCone County where her father was foreman. She graduated from Wolf Point High School in 1950 and continued her education at Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA. She married Charles "Chuck" A. Cahill on October 5, 1960 in Brockton, MA. For the majority of their 50-year marriage, they lived in Potomac, MD and retired to Tucson in 1997 where Chuck passed in 2011. She was detail oriented which served her well in both her profession as an administrative assistant and her interest in genealogy. An avid reader, she enjoyed learning throughout her life and closely followed current events. She showed a quiet strength and grace while living with cancer for the final four years of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Shirley Mae Newman. She is survived by her daughters, Lynette Cahill; Ellen Brodston (Scott) and grandsons, Paul Flom (Brenda) and Mieck Flom. She will be buried with her husband in the Custer County Cemetery in Miles City, MT. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by STEVENSON AND SONS FUNERAL HOME.