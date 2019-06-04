CONFER , Elizabeth



was born October 18, 1926 In Phoenix, AZ, to Orlando and Henrietta Cook. After several moves, the family, which included Betty and her three older sisters, settled in Clifton, AZ, where Betty attended elementary school and junior high, graduating from Clifton High School in 1944. She then entered the University of Arizona where she met a dashing young World War II vet and the love of her life, Joe Confer. They married in September 1949 after Betty's graduation from UofA with a BA in Business. With Joe still attached to the Air Force, the couple found themselves relocating across the U.S. several times. Finally settled in Tucson for good, the family grew to include four children, three girls and a boy. Nicknamed "Cookie" by family and friends, Betty enjoyed Bridge Parties with friends and playing her beloved organ. In their retirement years Betty traveled the world with Joe well into their late 70's. Betty loved pink; she loved flowers and the Sonoran Desert and Arizona sunsets. But most of all, Betty loved her life as a wife and mom. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters. She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Joe; children, Judy Dye (Ed), Jim Confer (Anne), Barbara Johnson and Shirley Confer and six grandchildren. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Road, reception following at Mountain View Retirement Village, 7900 N. La Canada Drive. Flowers may be sent to Evergreen Mortuary. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary