Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710

CRINO, Elizabeth ("Betty")



6/14/1929 - 4/11/2020



Betty was reunited with her beloved husband of 56 years, Patrick "Pat" Crino, in heaven on April 11, 2020. Born in Rochester, NY, to Isabelle and William McHale, she was predeceased in death by both parents and her sister, Margaret "Sr. Mary Perpetua." She began her career as a Registered Nurse Anesthetist, and she met her husband-to-be while training him in the same field. Shortly after marrying in 1958, they moved to Tucson, AZ. Together, they raised five children, Anne (Scot) Wilson, Mary (Frank) Lacagnina, Rev. Patrick M. Crino, Teresa (James) Mortensen, Margaret (Michael) Seader. Her nine grandchildren were her pride and joy: Patrick Wilson, Sarah Wilson, Anthony Lacagnina, Michael (Lindsay) Lacagnina, Gina (Ben Backhaus) Lacagnina, Matthew Mortensen, Jeffrey Mortensen, Elizabeth Seader, and Catherine Seader. Betty and Pat were charter parishioners of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, where all five of their children attended school. Betty was very active on the School Board, Parish Council, Liturgy Committee, Eucharistic Ministry, Eucharistic Adoration and Emergency Services. She was also a Columbiette in the Knights of Columbus Council 1200, where she thoroughly enjoyed playing Bingo on Monday nights! Betty worked the night shift as a Maternity nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson for over 30 years. She was known as the "baby whisperer" as she could successfully calm babies with her kind words, gentle touch, and pure love. Betty will be remembered most for her selfless devotion to her family, the community, her faith, as well as her wonderful laugh! Proverbs 31:28-29: "Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also and he praises her: 'Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.'" A private Funeral Mass and burial has taken place; however, a public Memorial Mass at Our Mother of Sorrows Church will take place on a date to be determined. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







