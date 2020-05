Or Copy this URL to Share

GALEA, Elizabeth (Marchio)



Age 88, Passed away May 4, 2020.



Preceded in death by husbands, Gerald Marchio



and Salvatore Galea; sister, Celia Lofquist.



Survived by children, Sally (Tom) Hoelscher, Terry (Sandra) Marchio and Mary (Greg) Selg; stepchildren,



Chuck Galea and Diane Forsythe;



grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters, Peggy Parker and Marian (Robert) Hannon. Member of Silver Lake UMC.



She loved to sing, bowl, sew and was always crafting



and doing calligraphy.



Private family services.



SANDBERG FAMILY FUNERAL HOME,



651-777-2600.









