ERDMANN, Elizabeth Jane Barnes Pelz



lifelong resident of Tucson, AZ, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Elizabeth, otherwise known as Betty, was born September 1, 1928, in Tucson to Burton and Sarah Barnes. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, John and Barbara; her son, Barney Pelz; grandson, Zachary Pelz and husbands, Al Pelz and Rudy Erdmann. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Laura Pelz and her grandsons, Ryan Pelz (Rachel Pelz) and Adam Pelz (Brittany Pelz); five great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She was a proud Tucson native and enjoyed summering in the



White Mountains of Arizona for almost 50 years.



Private services will be held with immediate family.



Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.









