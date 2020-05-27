Elizabeth Jane Barnes Pelz Erdmann
1928 - 2020
ERDMANN, Elizabeth Jane Barnes Pelz

lifelong resident of Tucson, AZ, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Elizabeth, otherwise known as Betty, was born September 1, 1928, in Tucson to Burton and Sarah Barnes. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, John and Barbara; her son, Barney Pelz; grandson, Zachary Pelz and husbands, Al Pelz and Rudy Erdmann. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Laura Pelz and her grandsons, Ryan Pelz (Rachel Pelz) and Adam Pelz (Brittany Pelz); five great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She was a proud Tucson native and enjoyed summering in the

White Mountains of Arizona for almost 50 years.

Private services will be held with immediate family.

Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

