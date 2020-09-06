PEARMAIN, Elizabeth "Lisa"left the chaos of our planet on August 24, 2020 joining her late husband, Steve. In our hearts they walk white sand beaches and dance together always. Lisa was born in Salina, Kansas in 1946 and is survived by her daughter, Stephanie; son-in-law, Ron; granddaughters, Maya and Olivia; sisters, Kathie Rivera, Rose Dean and Mary Ramos; brothers, Carlos, Ed and Fred Hernandez and more cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends than one could possibly count. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Virginia Nagle. Lisa will be remembered for her great aloha spirit and warm smile, throwing the best backyard parties, her cooking and baking in effort to overstuff all who visited. Lisa was a real estate broker in Hawai'i before moving to AZ to be near her grandchildren. She was a pillar of strength even in the face of extreme health challenges in her later life. Memorials and parties to celebrate her life will be held post-COVID, which took her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Arizona Public Media or Make Way for Books. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.