Elizabeth Susan "Susie" SUTTON

Elizabeth Susan "Susie" SUTTON Obituary
SUTTON, Elizabeth Susan "Susie" June 22, 1933 - April 16, 2019 passed away peacefully at age 85, after a long illness. A long time resident of Tucson, she was born in Chicago, Illinois to Herbert and Jeanette Gillard. The family moved to Tucson before Susie's senior year of high school. She attended Tucson High and The University of Arizona where she met Doug Sutton Sr. They were married 57 years when Doug passed away in 2010. Susie was a homemaker, devoting her time to raising their three sons, Doug Jr. (Jeannie), Donnie (Doris) and David (Lynne). Susie loved swimming, water ballet, bowling and playing bridge weekly with her friends. Her favorite times were spent with Doug Sr. at their cabin on Mt. Lemon. Susie is survived by her three sons; three grandsons, Taylor (Kirra), Parker (Megan) and Raber and three great-grandchildren, Eliana, Oliver and Paxton. Arrangements are being handled by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel there are no services planned.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 21, 2019
