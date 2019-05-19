Ellis Edward Grace

    - Ronald West
    - Barbara Anderson
    - Bonnie GrayChristie
    - Barbara Anderson
GRACE, Ellis Edward

January 16, 1937 - April 27, 2019

After 82 successful voyages around the sun, Ellis has left the building. A loving and devoted husband and father, Ellis is survived by his twin sister, Lynn Koan; wife and soulmate, Marlene "Jo" Grace; eight children, Jeff, Judy, Elaine, James, Julie, Bonnie, Barbara and Marlee; 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, chocolate chip cookies and Hormel's Spam. Ellis was known for his deep generosity, sharp wit, and comic humor. As in life he dedicated his mind to pursuits of science, he now dedicated his body to science as well. Ellis is profoundly missed by family and friends.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 19, 2019
