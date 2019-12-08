Elma O. Gallego

Service Information
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ
85701-1911
(520)-622-7429
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Trinity Parish
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Parish
Interment
Following Services
Holy Hope Cemetery
Obituary
GALLEGO, Elma O.

87, passed away November 29, 2019 surrounded by her children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesus 'Guerito'; parents, Pablo and Mary Ortega; brother, Pablo Jr., sister, Mary Lou and son-in-law, George. She is survived by her children, Linda, Jesus Jr. 'Sonny' (Connie) and Geraldine (George); brother, Alex Ortega; nine grandchildren, Lanette, Georgina, Marcus, Janis, Jesus III, Jeff, George, Gilbert and Gessica; 11 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Jordan, Brooklynn, Mark, Nathaniel, Jesus IV, Kaleb, Mika, Robby, Joell and Brazen. Elma was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A special thank you to Care Haven care home. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Parish. A Rosary will be offered at 10:30 a.m. with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest immediately following at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 8, 2019
