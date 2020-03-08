Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343

Eloise Nadine Jensen

Eloise Nadine Jensen Obituary
JENSEN, Eloise Nadine

79, extraordinary friend and community leader. Passed on February 6, 2020, at her beautiful home surrounded by family and friends, after a multi-year battle with breast cancer. Eloise was a compassionate friend and a loving mother, grandmother, sister and cousin. Born in Seattle, WA, she earned a BA from Skidmore College, and throughout her life was deeply involved with a wide range of community organizations and projects. A gifted storyteller, her annual Christmas letters (and accompanying eggnog) were legendary. Eloise is survived by her children, Diana and Sam; grandchildren, Emily, Alex, James, Freya and Finnian. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Luke's Home. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 8, 2020
