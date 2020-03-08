|
|
JENSEN, Eloise Nadine
79, extraordinary friend and community leader. Passed on February 6, 2020, at her beautiful home surrounded by family and friends, after a multi-year battle with breast cancer. Eloise was a compassionate friend and a loving mother, grandmother, sister and cousin. Born in Seattle, WA, she earned a BA from Skidmore College, and throughout her life was deeply involved with a wide range of community organizations and projects. A gifted storyteller, her annual Christmas letters (and accompanying eggnog) were legendary. Eloise is survived by her children, Diana and Sam; grandchildren, Emily, Alex, James, Freya and Finnian. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Luke's Home. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 8, 2020