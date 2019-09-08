Elsie Hart (1932 - 2019)
Obituary
HART, Elsie

passed away peacefully in the presence of family August 23, 2019. She was born December 28, 1932, in rural Arkansas. After marrying, she moved to Tucson in the early 1960s, where she fell in love with the desert and made it her home. She worked for the Tucson Conquistadors for many years, eventually retiring. She is survived by two daughters, one son, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and a grandson. She was an amazing mom and grandma and will be missed dearly. A family memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 8, 2019
