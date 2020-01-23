Guest Book View Sign Service Information Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial 1040 North Columbus Blvd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-322-6131 Visitation 4:00 PM San Ignacio Church Vigil Following Services San Ignacio Church Funeral Mass 8:00 AM San Ignacio Church Send Flowers Obituary

URIAS, Emilio Estevan



Was born on June 15, 1993 and was called by our Creator to return to the Sea Ania to rest eternally with his ancestors on January 5, 2020. The Old Pascua community lost an old soul. Emilio was a handsome, intelligent young man, full of love, laughter and a deep commitment to his Yaqui culture and traditions. He served the San Ignacio Church Society as a child, the Kolencia as a Pascola, Deer Dancer and Singer, the Matachin and Kohtumbre Ya'ura Societies, symbolizing all that is good in the Yaqui community. Left to mourn his loss and remember him, are his mother Patricia Noriega Romero; his father Valentino C. Urias, Anthony Romero; Godmother Antonia Perez; grandparents, Mike and Eleanor Romero; Siblings, Patricia Urias Walters (Damian), Valentino "Vale" Urias, Jacob Urias (Alexis), "Sonny Boy" Romero, Anthony Romero Jr. (Kassandra) and Mark Romero (Cecilia); nephew, Dante, Chapo, Nicky, Djay, Leelyn, Michael, Isaiah, Elias, Dominick and Carlos; nieces, Nise, Seniya, Aaliyah, Arianna, Cattalea, Arissa, Nevaeh, Janaya, along with a large extended family and many friends. Preceded in death by great-grandparents, Pedro and Dolores Gallardo; grandparents, Fernando and Angelita Noriega, Juan and Rita Urias and sister, Mikaela and Apolonia and nephew Baby Adrian. God needed a prayer warrrior and called Emilio home. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at San Ignacio Church starting at 4:00 p.m. Friday January 24, 2020, followed by an all-night vigil. Funeral Mass will be at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Emilio, We love and miss you more than words can say. May you rest in eternal peace and always watch over us. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE AND HEATHER CREMATION.







