GARZA, Emma Bertha



August 1, 1931 - April 19, 2020



Heaven gained a special angel when Emma (88) passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. Emma was born in Tucson, graduated from Tucson High in 1950 and married the love of her life, Leonzo Garza, in 1951. She loved her husband, her family and dogs more than anything else in the world. Emma, "Ma," loved cooking, shopping and her roses. Emma had unconditional love for her family and put nothing before them. But, if someone needed a home cooked meal "Ma" would gladly provide a great one and a warm embrace. She will be greatly missed by: husband, Leonzo Garza; daughters, Lorraine D. Garza (Steve Wilson) and Denise Murueta (Sergio); sister, Mary Lou Barnett; five grandsons and seven great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In Heaven, Emma is embraced by the open arms of her father and mother, Robert and Aurora Brasker; sons, David and Daniel Garza; daughter, Maria Elena Abel (William Abel); grandsons, Cliff Abel and Tanner Murueta and brother, Robert Brasker. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME











Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 26, 2020

