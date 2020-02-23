Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Carolyn Jeffries. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Road #C Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-886-5561 Visitation 9:00 AM East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Road #C Tucson , AZ 85712 View Map Service 10:00 AM East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Road #C Tucson , AZ 85712 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JEFFRIES, Emma Carolyn



On February 8, 2020, after a courageous six-year fight against metastatic cancer, the beautiful spirit of Emma Carolyn Jeffries returned home. Born in Tucson on February 1, 1984, Emma's creativity and talent overflowed into everything she did, from painting and playing music, to cooking, belly dancing, ceramics, gardening, sewing, decorating houses, making magnificent jewelry - to nurturing all of her relationships. Emma believed in the Native American, Beauty Way - living whole and interconnected - and she walked this path to its earthly end. In a short but exquisite journey, her love for life was abundant: she graduated from the U of A magna cum laude; she sang and played drums and flute in multiple bands; she rescued dogs; she was active in the Native American Church, where she had extensive adopted family; she went back to school, after her diagnosis, to follow her dream of becoming a nurse. Upon graduating she was able to work for a short time at the Cardiac Care unit at Banner Hospital. And all along this challenging way, she dearly loved and supported family and friends who now grieve her loss: her fiancé, Quinton Antone; her mother, Peggy Flyntz; her sister, Elliott Morris; her devoted godmother, Carolyn Goldschmidt, all of her paternal Morris family, and many dear friends and relations. Beauty before her, Beauty behind her, Beauty all around her (Navajo). Memorial on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, 85712. Visitation starts at 9:00 a.m., Service at 10:00 a.m., with lunch to follow.







