MCLOUGHLIN, Emmett "Bucky"

Born December 2, 1941. Passed away July 2, 2019. A family man, Emmett lived an extremely full life locally, politically and internationally. A Memorial Mass on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 215 S. Craycroft Rd. Reception to follow in the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the in his name. To our Patriarch and Friend …"God Bless, and Farewell!" Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
