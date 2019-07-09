FELTY, Emmitt "Allen" Jr.
73, was at his home when he passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 17, 2019. He was born July 10, 1945 in Ashland, KY and grew up in West Palm Beach and Lake Worth, FL. His family moved to Tucson, AZ in 1962 where he finished his last two years of school graduating in 1964 from Rincon High School. After graduating he joined the US Army and served in Korea. The next several years he traveled and worked in Australia and Florida. Returning to Tucson in the 1970's he worked with Robison Marble as an installer and in his spare time he loved prospecting throughout AZ. A passion for darts was seen by his trophy's on display at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt Allen Felty Sr. and Loretta B. Felty. He is survived by his sisters, Lori Carpenter and Harriet Harrell and his brother, Weston Felty, all of Tucson. He will be missed by his niece, Ann and nephew, Justin and his great-niece, Kira and great-nephews, Brandon, Lance, Kadin and Michael. Allen was a cheerful, warm hearted and kind man who will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. A private memorial was held for family and friends on Easter Sunday at his home. His cremation was handled by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL and his ashes were scattered on family property in Concho, AZ.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 9 to July 10, 2019