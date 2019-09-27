PROSNITZ, Dr. Eric H.
of Tucson, AZ died on September 24, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Debra (Peter) and Beth; significant other and love Kathi Willis and brother, Ted (Karen). He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: mother, Mary; father, Milton and stepmother, Elaine and wife, Elaine Lois Prosnitz. Eric will be missed by many. His kind heart, humor, and curiosity will be remembered. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Eric's memory may be made to the El Rio Foundation online at elrio.org or sent by mail to 839 W. Congress, Tucson, AZ 85745. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 27, 2019