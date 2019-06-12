HARRISON, Eric Mathew



August 1, 1967 - June 7, 2019



Eric Harrison is on his forever hunting & fishing trip. He left this world peacefully, in his home, surrounded by all 'his girls' & his faithful Labrador, Mac, on Friday, June 7, 2019.Eric loved Arizona-it's nature, beauty, vast space and freedom it brought into his life. It was his home.Along with hunting and fishing, he found that aviation was one of his passions. He restored and flew a vintage Ercoupe airplane with one of his best buddies and heroes Absey Bogle. He and his life-long friend Parish flew it to Arizona from West Virginia so they could restore it.He was lucky enough to have a band of life-long friends he considered brothers. He gained many new friends on his journey in this life, that he also considered brothers.Eric started his work life at Dicus Chevron in San Manuel and it was the foundation of his work ethic. He was a heavy equipment operator, which he loved, and could make any piece of equipment sing. He was a miner at Magma Copper Company.After the closure of the Mine and Smelter in 1999, his career as a mechanic, operator and supervisor taught him that he was always going to continue to learn from the men that worked alongside him. He was always humbled by others that taught him so much and appreciated those that learned from him. His favorite job of all was working alongside his dad and later his mother on their home rental business.Eric's family was everything to him, from his wife, Missy and his daughters, Amber (Chris) Quiroz, Jessica (John) Frazier and Erika (William) Wallace, to his role as "Papa" to his beloved grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Brionna, Brooklynn, Jacob, Aedan, Carson and Evan.Eric is reunited with his dad, Tom "No Biggie" Harrison and his brothers, Mark and Bobby. He will be so missed by his beloved mother, Edith Harrison; brother, Rod (Kelly) Harrison and sister, Joyce (Rob) Prescott.Thank you, Soreo Hospice and Palliative Care for clearing the runway for his final take-off.A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the San Manuel Elks Lodge at 143 8th Avenue in San Manuel at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to PanCan.org for the furtherance of research for Pancreatic Cancer. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary