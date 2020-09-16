1/1
Ernest Anthony Zeches
1932 - 2020
ZECHES, Ernest Anthony

passed away peacefully in his sleep August 5, 2020, at his home in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Morris, Minnesota, to Ernest M. Zeches and Augusta (Klug) Zeches on March 30, 1932. Ernie was a Korean War veteran, serving four years in the Air Force. Upon discharge, he attended the University of Minnesota, earning his BBA degree in Finance and Accounting. He began a successful career in the Savings and Loan industry serving as Vice-President and President of several institutions. He married the love of his life, Margaret Irene Rogers, in 1956. Together they were blessed with six children. He often said his family was his greatest achievement. Ernie was a gifted athlete and an avid sportsman: a life-long field and game hunter, a trout fisherman, golfer, and huge fan of football and basketball. In 2017, he became a proud dual citizen of Luxembourg as part of that country's Reclamation of Luxembourgish Citizenship through his Zeches line. His great-grandfather Michel Zeches emigrated to Minnesota in 1858. Ernie is survived by Margaret, his wife of 63 years and their loving children, Patricia Wood, Kathleen (George) Jelich, Mary (Terence) Moore, Ann Zeches and Robert (Charley) Zeches; grandchildren, Krystal (Nereo) Bravo, Ashley and Laura Jelich; Christopher, Connor and Rachael Moore; Sean and Elizabeth Labor and Lola, Genevieve and Devon Zeches; great-grandchildren, Natalia and Santiago Bravo and many nieces and nephews. Ernie was predeceased by his son, William Ernest Zeches, and by his parents and two brothers, James and Robert Zeches. A Mass and Memorial Service will be held the summer of 2021 in Wisconsin where his ashes will be interred. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marana Mortuary & Cemetery
12146 W Barnett Rd
Marana, AZ 85653
(520) 682-9900
Memories & Condolences

