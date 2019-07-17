Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernestina Yanez "Panky" Lopez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOPEZ, Ernestina Yanez "Panky"



My Mama, Ernestina, 79, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on June 25, 2019 and was immediately in the presence of our Lord. She was born February 1, 1940 to Miguel and Antonia Yanez and survived by her husband, Eduardo Durazo Lopez "Daro" of 59 years. Loving Mother to Michael Yanez Lopez who preceded her in death on April 12, 2019; Tina Lopez Johnson (Louis) and Eduardo Durazo II (Banacho). Best Grandmother to Kristin Danielle Knight (Colson), Lauren Michelle Johnson, Elizabeth Louise Ramos (Ivan), Gabriel Martinez, Eduardo Durazo Lopez III, Zachary Quinn Medrano and Ryan Shane Medrano. Wonderful Great- Grandmother to Stephen Anthony Johnson and Milo Louis Knight. My Mom was an amazing Wife, Sister, Aunt, Sister-in-law, and a great friend to many and will be extremely missed by all. Memorial Service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Parish, 1300 N Greasewood Rd., Tucson, AZ 85745 followed by gravesite service at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3535 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705.







