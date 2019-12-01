Ernesto P. Santamaria (1936 - 2019)
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ
85701-1911
(520)-622-7429
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:15 AM - 9:45 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church
1946 E. Lee St.
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:45 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church
1946 E. Lee St.
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:15 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Church
1946 E. Lee St.
SANTAMARIA, Ernesto P.

83, passed away on November 27, 2019 to be with our Heavenly Father. He was born on March 22, 1936 in Vanadium, N.M. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Raquel; his parents, Ezequiel and Soledad; his sister, Mary; brother, Ezequiel (Wero). He is survived by his children, Ernest C. Santamaria (Jenny), Christina Molina (Jesse), Patricia Acosta (Curtis), Ann Santamaria; his sisters, Dolores, Delia, Connie and Lydia; brothers, Jesus, Alfonso Sr. and Edward Sr., along with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 9:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 1946 E. Lee St., with a Rosary recited at 9:45 a.m. Mass will follow at 10:15 a.m. Interment at Hoy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 1, 2019
