CHACON, Ernie
was born in LA, September 4, 1930. He died November 27, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. He worked for 26 years for NBC News Burbank as a soundman and later as a videographer. He was 89. Ernie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Giovanna Nigro Chacon; son, Michael Chacon of Boise, ID and daughter, Lisa Seberger of LV, NV; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a sister, Cathryn Chacon Valenzuela; three nieces, five great-grandnephews. A son and daughter predeceased him in death. A Funeral Mass will be said for him at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019. at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
