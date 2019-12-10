Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Tucson,, AZ
Ernie Chacon


1930 - 2019
Ernie Chacon Obituary
CHACON, Ernie

was born in LA, September 4, 1930. He died November 27, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. He worked for 26 years for NBC News Burbank as a soundman and later as a videographer. He was 89. Ernie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Giovanna Nigro Chacon; son, Michael Chacon of Boise, ID and daughter, Lisa Seberger of LV, NV; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a sister, Cathryn Chacon Valenzuela; three nieces, five great-grandnephews. A son and daughter predeceased him in death. A Funeral Mass will be said for him at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019. at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 10, 2019
