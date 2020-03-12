Service Information Funeraria del Angel South Lawn 5401 South Park Ave Tucson , AZ 85706 (520)-294-2603 Service 11:00 AM The Door Church 2950 E. Irvington Road Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MENCHACA, Ernie



87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 3, 2020. Ernie joined his parents, seven siblings, his daughter, Maria, and his great-grandson, Adrian. Ernie was a hard worker and a dedicated husband, father, and "Tata". He was a native Arizonan and began his career in Tucson, AZ as a welder and later, was employed by Sunnyside Unified School District. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time on his ranch tending to his animals. He took great joy in teaching his sons how to fish, fix their cars, and become overall MacGyvers. Ernie enjoyed dancing, listening to country music, and celebrating holidays with family. He enjoyed painting and hiding Easter eggs, making menudo and tamales at Christmas, and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ernie was born on June 28, 1932 in Casa Grande, AZ. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Terry; his sons, Ernie, Jr. (Leonor), George (Adela), Art (Leticia), Bobby (Maria), his daughter, Cecilia Arbo (Paul) and, his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family. Services will be held at The Door Church, 2950 E. Irvington Road, Tucson, AZ, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.







MENCHACA, Ernie87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 3, 2020. Ernie joined his parents, seven siblings, his daughter, Maria, and his great-grandson, Adrian. Ernie was a hard worker and a dedicated husband, father, and "Tata". He was a native Arizonan and began his career in Tucson, AZ as a welder and later, was employed by Sunnyside Unified School District. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time on his ranch tending to his animals. He took great joy in teaching his sons how to fish, fix their cars, and become overall MacGyvers. Ernie enjoyed dancing, listening to country music, and celebrating holidays with family. He enjoyed painting and hiding Easter eggs, making menudo and tamales at Christmas, and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ernie was born on June 28, 1932 in Casa Grande, AZ. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Terry; his sons, Ernie, Jr. (Leonor), George (Adela), Art (Leticia), Bobby (Maria), his daughter, Cecilia Arbo (Paul) and, his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family. Services will be held at The Door Church, 2950 E. Irvington Road, Tucson, AZ, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 12, 2020 Print Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close