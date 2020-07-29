REYNOLDS, Esther C.



age 73, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. Reunited with her beloved husband of 40 years, Joseph C. Reynolds; baby daughter, Maria; parents, Angel and Maria Cortez; sister, Victoria Torral; and all those who have gone before her. Esther had a close relationship with Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior. She loved to travel, enjoy new adventures and admire nature and all it's beauty. She loved to be surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She wasn't shy to speak her mind. She was a great example of endurance and strength. There was nothing she couldn't do, because she believed that with God all things are possible. Esther is survived by her six children, Griselda Reynolds-Moreno, Flavio Reynolds, Ana Reynolds-Martinez, Dulce Rebecca Reynolds-Obi, Sara Reynolds and Charity Reynolds-Richardson and her 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.









