DOUGLAS, Esther L (Williams)



Esther L (Williams) Douglas, passed into the arms of Jesus June 30, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Albert M. Douglas. She was a beloved wife, mother, and daughter. Esther was born on March 20, 1928 in Docina, AL. Esther is survived by her children Jimmy Williams of Payson, AZ; Sue Silverthorn of Prescott, AZ; Steve Williams of Henderson, NV along with 8 grandchildren. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at East Lawn Palms Mortuary from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with graveside to follow. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY & CEMETERY.









