Esther L. (Williams) Douglas
DOUGLAS, Esther L (Williams)

Esther L (Williams) Douglas, passed into the arms of Jesus June 30, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Albert M. Douglas. She was a beloved wife, mother, and daughter. Esther was born on March 20, 1928 in Docina, AL. Esther is survived by her children Jimmy Williams of Payson, AZ; Sue Silverthorn of Prescott, AZ; Steve Williams of Henderson, NV along with 8 grandchildren. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at East Lawn Palms Mortuary from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with graveside to follow. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY & CEMETERY.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
5208856741
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
