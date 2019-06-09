HOWARD, Esther Marie Jacobs
with profound sadness we announce the passing of Esther, our loving, devoted and exceptional mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on March 15, 2019 at the age of 95.Born on her family farm in Schoenchen, Kansas on July 2, 1923 to John Peter Jacobs and Clara (Werth) Jacobs, she witnessed incredible changes to her world at age 12 after the death of her mother. She was sent to St. Mary's of the Plains Boarding School, and upon graduation served in WWII in the Women's Army Corp as a secretary.During the war she met her loving husband, Allan F. Howard who served in WWII in the Air Force. They were stationed at many Air Force bases around the US, and eventually settled in Tucson, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Allan, and her most kind second husband, Virgil (Buck) Johnson; daughter, Marie Fleenor and son, John Howard.She leaves behind daughters, Sherry and Donna; grandchildren, Jason, Debbie, Karen and Julie; eight great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren. Equally loved and cherished were step family: children, Wayne, Gail and Barbara; grandchildren, Debbie, Vicky, Virgil, Laura and Scott; 11 great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren.Esther lived a generous, full life and was kind to everyone she knew; she was a highly skilled seamstress and very practiced with crochet hooks, making each new grandbaby a blanket. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts and souls.A Mass will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Tucson at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for an act of kindness in her honor.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 9, 2019