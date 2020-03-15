ORLICKY, Esther R.
99, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020. Survived by daughter, Arlene Corey (Barry), many loved grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William and daughters, Dolores, Patricia and Sandra. Nana was an incredible cook. She loved music and dancing with tata Bill. Her strength was an inspiration to all who knew her. Our sincere thanks to Handmaker Assisted Living and Agape Hospice for their care and kindness.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 15, 2020