REVAY, Ethan Andrew
53, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away, Friday July 10, 2020. Born June 24, 1967 in Kittanning, PA. Preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Elizabeth Revay and sister, Susan Revay. Ethan is survived by his wife, Darcie Revay; son, Erik (Patricia) Revay; daughter, Jessica Revay; brothers, Stephen Revay and Paul (Jay) Revay of Ford City, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews. Ethan Worked at Old Tucson Studios for 23 years. He could fix just about anything and loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed but will always be in our hearts. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to join us via Facebook Live: https://bit.ly/2WvnWiX
. A Graveside service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Tucson. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.