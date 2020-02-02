Eugene Anthony "Gene" Ackerley

ACKERLEY, Eugene

"Gene" Anthony

12/17/1922 - 1/30/2020

Gene Ackerley was born in Needles, California and was preceded in death by Gloria, his wife of 72 years and children, Gene and Charlotte. He is survived by children, Keating (Mary Jane) Ackerley, Ande Ackerley, Julian (Jane) Ackerley, William Ackerley and Ed (Susan) Ackerley; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He established Ackerley Advertising in 1968. Visitation: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Services at Our Mother of Sorrows, 1800 S. Kolb Rd., Tucson, Friday, February 7, 2020, 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Charlotte Ackerley Scholarship Fund, Coaches for Charity, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus or OMOS Church.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 2, 2020
