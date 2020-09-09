1/
Eugene Edward Tynan
TYNAN, Eugene Edward

86, of Buckeye, Arizona left this earth on August 16, 2020 to be with Concetta Tynan his bride of 46 years. Born in 1933 and raised near Yonkers, New York he graduated from Saunders Trade School, served in the U.S. Navy, and worked as an inventor for IBM. Eugene (Gene as he was known to his friends) was thoughtful, gentle, supportive and kind. He was sharp, intelligent and playfully funny. He was a wise counsel to many and a natural storyteller. He enjoyed researching the family genealogy and panning for gold. He is survived by his children, John, Kevin and Kathleen Tynan and his grandchildren, Moriah and Brody Hernandez, Tom, Jacob, Kyle and Samantha Tynan and Miles and Sterling Tynan. He will be buried on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Tucson. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
