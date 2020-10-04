1/1
Eugene Gariepy
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARIEPY, Eugene

91, loving husband and father of seven sons, passed away on September 23, 2020. Born December 2, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan to Albert and Yvonne (Gravelle) Gariepy. "Red" as he was called by his wife - had many occupations; Army, drug store clerk where he met Joan, insurance sales, and family computer business until retirement in 1990.

He married Joan in 1951 and they raised seven sons, Michael, Joseph, Andrew, Edward, Daniel, Peter "Rocky" and John. They lived in Detroit, Toledo, and Tucson, Arizona. After Joan died in 2000, Eugene later married Peggy Blatner until her death four years ago.

Gene was known for his gregariousness and love of family and friends. He brought smiles to many people over the years.

Preceded in death by his parents, wives, siblings, Donald, Constance and Robert and his son, Samuel. He is survived by his seven sons, sister, Helen and many beautiful grand and great-grandchildren.

His ashes will be joined with Joan's in a private service at East Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
5208856741
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved