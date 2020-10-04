GARIEPY, Eugene91, loving husband and father of seven sons, passed away on September 23, 2020. Born December 2, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan to Albert and Yvonne (Gravelle) Gariepy. "Red" as he was called by his wife - had many occupations; Army, drug store clerk where he met Joan, insurance sales, and family computer business until retirement in 1990.He married Joan in 1951 and they raised seven sons, Michael, Joseph, Andrew, Edward, Daniel, Peter "Rocky" and John. They lived in Detroit, Toledo, and Tucson, Arizona. After Joan died in 2000, Eugene later married Peggy Blatner until her death four years ago.Gene was known for his gregariousness and love of family and friends. He brought smiles to many people over the years.Preceded in death by his parents, wives, siblings, Donald, Constance and Robert and his son, Samuel. He is survived by his seven sons, sister, Helen and many beautiful grand and great-grandchildren.His ashes will be joined with Joan's in a private service at East Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.