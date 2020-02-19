Eugene Henry Ruark Jr.

Service Information
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL
60134
(630)-232-7337
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Marks Church
320 Franklin Street
Geneva, IL
View Map
Obituary
RUARK, Eugene Henry, Jr.

died February 1, 2020, age 91. He was born in Washington D.C. to Eugene Henry Ruark Sr. and Mary Callaway Ruark. He graduated from Montgomery Blair High School, Yale University (B.S. in Applied Economics, 1950) and The George Washington Law School (LL.B, 1956, LL.M, 1957), Member Phi Delta Phi, Order of the Coif. He served as LT, USNR, 1951-1954, working largely on USN SOSUS (Sound Surveillance System). He was a partner at Knapp Cushing Hershberger & Stevenson and subsequent law firms. He served as Vice Chairman, Illinois State Housing Board, 1968; Chairman, Illinois Housing Development Authority, 1968-1973; Chairman, Technical Assistance Corporation for Housing, 1970-1995; Chairman, The Dunham Bank 1977-1987; director, various for-profit and non-profit organizations. He was married to Sally Seymour Ruark, May 12, 1962 until her death in 2017; and is survived by children, Mary Ellen, John (Beth), Ann and Patrick and grandchildren, Hannah and Grace Ruark. Services were held February 6th and 7th, 2020 at YURS FUNERAL HOME, Geneva, 630-584-0060.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 19, 2020
