TOONE, Dr. Eugene88, passed from this life September 19, 2020, peacefully at home.Gene (also known as Bud to his friends) was born July 8, 1932 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He grew up in Saint Anthony, Idaho graduating from South Fremont High School in 1950. He attended the University of Idaho and then graduated from Northwestern University Dental School in 1957. He practiced dentistry in Idaho Falls, Idaho from 1957-1960 and then went back to Northwestern University for additional training and education in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He completed a two-year residency at the University of Iowa in 1963 and moved with his family to Tucson, Arizona where he practiced until 2014.He also owned and operated a farm in Teton Valley Idaho for a number of years, and later a ranch in Fort Thomas, Arizona. His love for Idaho never faded and he visited often enjoying the beautiful country and wonderful friends. He enjoyed a number of activities including traveling, hiking and University of Arizona sports. But most of all he enjoyed his practice of oral surgery, the staff he worked with and people he took care of.He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Toone and Afton Owens and his brothers, Gordon Toone and Garth Toone. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, John (Sheri), David (Gloria) and Peter (Jill); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.There will be a private graveside service for family. A memorial will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made on his behalf to the Humane Society. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.