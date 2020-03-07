Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470

Eugenia Jean Cowles

Eugenia Jean Cowles Obituary
COWLES, Eugenia Jean

86, of Tucson, AZ passed away on March 1, 2020.

She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on March 4, 1933.

--

Jean was a retired dispatcher for the Arizona Highway Patrol.

--

She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Russell Cowles;

daughter, Deborah Christie; granddaughter, Sara Rushford (Kris)

and three great-grandchildren.

Jean was predeceased by her brother, Louis Barber and

beloved son, Robert Manginello.

--

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the EVERGREEN MORTUARY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 7, 2020
