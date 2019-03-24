EVANS, Evan B. passed away surrounded by his family on March 18, 2019, after losing his hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born September 14, 1950 in Tucson, AZ. A lifelong and proud Tucsonan, Evan graduated from Amphi High School in 1968, and then studied business at the University of Arizona. All his life, he was an avid athlete and sports enthusiast: He loved playing baseball, running with friends, and coaching his kids' sports teams. In college, he walked-on to the U of A baseball team before an injury forced him away from the game. Evan began his long and successful career at IBM and then eventually opened his own technology business. After retiring, he filled his time with his favorite things: Reading, watching movies, taking in views of the Catalinas, cherishing life's simple pleasures, reconnecting with friends and former classmates, and most of all, spending time with his family, his greatest joy. He is survived by his sons, Greg (Leah), Brett (Kelly), and Matt (Allyson); along with his three grandchildren, Madeline, Luke, and Anderson, his pride and joy. He was predeceased by his parents, John R. Evans and Estelene D. Evans and his brother, Milton M. Evans. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Catalina Foothills Church at 2150 E. Orange Grove Rd., Tucson, AZ 85718. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his name. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary