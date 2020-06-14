CHAPMAN, Evelyn Alice (Vowles)



90, Born November 5, 1929 and entered into rest on June 6, 2020. She was born in Providence, RI and moved to Tucson in 1958. She was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Chapman Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn and son, William IV (Susanna); grandsons, William V (Johanna), Andrew and Erich, two great-grandchildren and ten siblings.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and a Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave. at Magee. A private burial will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Southern Arizona Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, AZ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85705.









