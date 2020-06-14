Evelyn Alice (Vowles) Chapman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAPMAN, Evelyn Alice (Vowles)

90, Born November 5, 1929 and entered into rest on June 6, 2020. She was born in Providence, RI and moved to Tucson in 1958. She was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Chapman Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn and son, William IV (Susanna); grandsons, William V (Johanna), Andrew and Erich, two great-grandchildren and ten siblings.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and a Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave. at Magee. A private burial will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Southern Arizona Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, AZ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85705.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 AM
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved