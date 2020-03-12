Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Myrtle (Maclinnes) O'Brien. View Sign Service Information Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home 1335 S Swan Rd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-747-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

O'BRIEN, Evelyn Myrtle, nee Maclinnes



returned to the home of her Heavenly Father on March 6, 2020, at the age of 95.



She was born to the late James and Mildred MacInnes in Hinckley Minnesota on March 31,1924.



As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Evelyn enjoyed working in the temple, singing in the choir, and fulfilling her callings in the library and Family History Center.



She was a long-time member of International Association of Clan MacInnes and extremely proud of her Scottish heritage. She traveled extensively and often combined her passions for travel, genealogy, and Scotland by traveling to areas where she could research her ancestry.



Evelyn could only be described as a vivacious spirit with a penchant for fun. She pursued many interests with intense enthusiasm, including painting, crafts, crocheting, quilting, sewing, doll collecting, and card games. She was devoted to her family and loved by all who knew her by her pleasant disposition.



Evelyn will be fondly remembered by her sister, Lois Taylor; brother, Don MacInnes and her children, Dionne Van Meter, Maurice Startzman, Dolly Startzman, and Jean Oliver; grandchildren, Heather Van Meter, Michelle (Jorge Arteaga) Startzman, Erin (Nathan) Schurke, Nicole (Jason) Cummins, Lauren (Daniel) Saxton, and Alicia Startzman; great-grandchildren, Johnathan and William Cummins, Bella and Henry Schurke. Evelyn is preceded in death by her sister, Helen Nelson and brother, Jim MacInnes.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday March 14, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 6901 E. Kenyon Drive, Tucson, AZ. She will be buried in St. David AZ Cemetery next to her second husband and the love of her life Johnie O'Brien.Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.











