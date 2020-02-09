Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Everett "Jay" Jones Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Everett "Jay" Jr.



much loved husband and dad, passed away January 31, 2020 one week shy of his 90th birthday. Jay was born in and lived in Douglas, Arizona all his life. He loved Douglas and the surrounding area. He is survived by his wife, Joan M. Jones, whom he was devoted to for over 60 years. He also leaves behind daughters, Jill Jones Forsythe (Nick), Lori Jones Stathis (John), sons, Everett Jay Jones III (Laurie) and Lee Montgomery Jones (Rosie). Dad has 10 grandchildren, Justin, Jennifer, Skylar, Spencer, EJay IV, Trevor, Troy, Allie, Danielle and Lee Jr and great-grandchildren, Jayden, Hunter, Alice and Emma. He also has several nieces and nephews and his wife's brother, Mike Montgomery. He is preceded in death by his parents, Everett J Jones Sr and Wilma Jones and his brother, Jere Jones. Dad was a devoted family man who loved being with family and who was always there to support family and friends. He graduated from UNM, then served in the Navy from 1953-1977 retiring as a Captain. He was an active businessman in Douglas for over 60 years, serving on many boards and activities including Boy Scouts, Elks, School Board, Democratic Club, Cochise College Committee to found the College, VFW, and American Legion. Dad was happiest when busy and proved it by never retiring. He loved to walk around town and talk to people. Dad had his private pilot's license and loved to fly us around. He was proud to be a Cochise County Supervisor. Dad worked his entire life in the insurance and real estate field with Everett J Jones Insurance and Real Estate, the business his dad founded in 1928. Dad was inducted into the Insurance Hall of Fame in 1981. The family will hold a private memorial. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Douglas campus Cochise College flight program or the Douglas Border Air Museum or the Alzheimer's foundation at







