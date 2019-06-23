GOMEZ, Fabian S.
77, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. Fabian was born on January 20, 1942, in Benson, AZ to Brijido and Socorro Gomez. He was reunited in heaven with his parents, brother, Tony; sister, Henrietta (Raul) Munoz and sister-in-law, Susie Gomez. He is survived by his brother, Robert Gomez; sister, Mercedes Gomez-Morado (Abel) and sister-in-law, Mary Gomez. He is very loved by his grandchildren, Karyssa and Triston, many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Fabian was a proud 1962 Salpointe graduate and was inducted into the Salpointe Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 for his athletic ability on the football field. He was still very active in the Salpointe community. He served in the U.S. Army. Fabian worked for the U.S. Forest Service, Fish & Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Land Management for over 35 years and continued working until his passing. He was a member of the Hot Shots in Silver City, NM, worked in MN, OK, CA, TX and many other states. Fabian also worked at the Rillito Race Track and enjoyed betting on a good horse. Fabian will be remembered for his positive attitude, kindness and his good heart. His family and friends will miss him dearly and he will forever be loved. Services will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Parish, 215 S. Craycroft, Tucson.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 23, 2019