DON, Fay Ging



passed away on June 22, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born in Casa Grande on May 12, 1921 and graduated from Casa Grande Union High School. She was the oldest granddaughter of the Casa Grande pioneer grocery store owner, Sing Don, who immigrated to the United States from China in the 1890s. Don Market was a highly regarded neighborhood grocery store that served the community for over 100 years. Fay is preceded in death by her parents, June Don and Oi Shau Don; brothers, Franklin, Cleve and John Don and sisters, Lillian Jow, Nancy Lew and Shirley Ann Don. She is survived by her sister, Fanny Chew and brother, James Don, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. After graduation, Fay furthered her education at Lamson Business College in Tucson. She moved to Northern California shortly afterwards, where she established her career as a legal secretary, working at the State Bar of California. Upon retirement, she returned to Arizona in 1989. Fay will be remembered by as a kind and funny lady with a generous heart and a happy disposition. She lived life to the fullest. Fay cherished her many friends in Casa Grande and was known for taking time to engage with friends old and new. Her stories of "the old days" will be remembered by all. Because of the Pandemic, there will be no services planned at this time. Condolences to the family may be sent in care of J. WARREN FUNERAL SERVICES, 525 N. Peart Rd., Casa Grande, AZ, 85122. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Casa Grande Valley Historical Society, 110 W. Florence Blvd., Casa Grande, AZ 85122.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store