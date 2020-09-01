1/1
Federico V. Fimbres
FIMBRES, Federico V.

85, of Tucson, passed peacefully in his sleep August 27, 2020. He was born April 15, 1935. Federico (aka Fred, Freddie and Moose) proudly served in the USAF and spent his 35-year military career as a jet aircraft mechanic. He received many commendations and retired as a Master Sargent with the 162nd Air National Guard. Known for his charm and megawatt smile, he never met a stranger, loved extended road trips, and was always the life of the party and the last to leave the dance floor. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Feliciano and Aurelia Fimbres and four brothers. He is survived by daughters, Valerie Fimbres (Dave Wilson) of Tulsa, OK, Deborah (Mike) Parisi of Las Vegas, NV, and Suzanne Fimbres of Tucson; son, Roberto Fimbres (Brenda Boulier) of Pueblo, CO; stepson, Antonio Polanco of Tucson, five grandchildren, sisters, Mary (Manuel) Gallardo and Gloria Quihuis; brother, Rudy Fimbres and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved sweetheart of 25 years, Bea Miranda and her four daughters. Graveside Services will be held for immediate family only. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 1, 2020.
