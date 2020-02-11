GALVAN, Fernando "Fatboy" Antonio II



9/11/1983 - 1/15/2020



My son earned his first set of wings as a proud member of the U.S. Army's 10th Special Force Group Airborn. He received numerous awards and citation while serving two tours in Iraq. He retired as a staff sergeant in 2012 and on January 15, 2020. God gave him his second set of wings he earned his degree from UofA school of Journalism graduated with honor. Preceding in death by his grandfather Fernando A. Galvan Sr.; Nana Gloria Ortiz. Survived by his twin sons, Romeo Antonio and Damian Rene Galvan; father Fernando A, Galvan II; mother Imelda O. Galvan; grandma Alice R. Galvan; Tata Jesse Ortiz; Nina Kathy/David Doane; nino Ernie/Frances Santa Cruz; great uncles/aunts Art/Stella Riesgo, Tony/ Olivia Riesgo; cousins Richana Nicole Doane/Adam Steffin, Christopher/Mashea Doane. Special thanks Sean Finnley, Justin, Oscar De La Hoya, Anita, Brandi, Kathryn, Ernesto Portillo. He leaves us with numerous memories, and our hearts filled with love. He will live on through his boys, full service to be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at San Cosme Chapel, 450 S. Simpson.







