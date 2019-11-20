Fernando C. Benitez (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fernando C. Benitez.
Service Information
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ
85701-1911
(520)-622-7429
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Cruz Church
1220 S. 6th Ave.
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Hope Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

BENITEZ, Fernando C.

12/17/27 - 11/17/19

Preceded in death by wife, Eulalia; sons, Fern and Chato. Survived by sons, Gilbert and Manny; daughters, Alice and Gloria. Owner of Los Acres Grocery. Retired from San Xavier Rock & Material. He was a Navy Vet and passionate deer hunter. Happy birthday Vieja! Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Rosary 9:30 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave. Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.