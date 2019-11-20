BENITEZ, Fernando C.
12/17/27 - 11/17/19
Preceded in death by wife, Eulalia; sons, Fern and Chato. Survived by sons, Gilbert and Manny; daughters, Alice and Gloria. Owner of Los Acres Grocery. Retired from San Xavier Rock & Material. He was a Navy Vet and passionate deer hunter. Happy birthday Vieja! Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Rosary 9:30 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave. Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 20, 2019