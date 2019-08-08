MORENO, Fernando C.
Born February 27, 1973. Passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. Reunited with his beloved parents, Sylvia C Villegas and Fernando Moreno. Survived by children, Angel Moreno and Isela Hermosa; siblings, Lisa and Jason Moreno, Rene and Greg Villegas; nephews and niece, Jacinto, Israel and Damareese Guerrero; nana, Irene Moreno; stepdad, Carlos; stepmom, Ruth; also, many relatives and friends. Visitation: DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY, Monday, August 12, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass: Santa Cruz Church, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019