Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flame Jilleen Vallentine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VALLENTINE, Flame Jilleen



Mentor to many and friend to all- passed away January 30, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. She was 73.Flame was the third child, born November 15, 1946 to John Clayton Vallentine and Ruth Ann Sullenberger in Tucson, Arizona. Her early years were spent in Tucson attending University Heights, Mansfeld and Tucson High School. She was a member of the Student Council, Girls Athletic Association, and played flute in the band. She excelled in sports, particularly cheerleading and dancing. She was spirited, social and spunky, with a magnetic personality and zest for life.Flame attended Northern Arizona University, receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Education/Psychology and her Master's Degree in Psychology. She worked as a school psychologist in Long Beach, California where she earned many accolades because of her kindness and compassion in listening and working with others.Upon her return to Tucson, Flame was hired as a faculty member at Pima Community College in the field of counseling. She was passionate about helping people and she made a positive and impactful difference in the lives of many. She was a pioneer of the women's movement in the 1970s and 1980s and she believed and exemplified that women are strong and can do anything.Flame would say that one of the pivotal times in her life was when she lived abroad, studying spiritual practices in India with the Dalai Lama. Her expert knowledge in the fields of spirituality and meditation served her well as a yoga instructor. As a natural athlete, she was an avid skier, enjoyed playing in racquetball tournaments, partaking in karate competitions, and 20 years of ballet performances. Sports were her hobby both as a participant and a spectator.Flame was preceded in death by her parents as well as her dear brother, John Vallentine II. She is survived by beloved sister and best friend, Roxann Vallentine; niece, Stephanie Vallentine; nephew, John C Vallentine III; cousins, Jan Jensen and Cherry Vallentine; grand-neices and nephew, Clara Newton, Austin Newton and Avery Spinasanta. Flame would not want to neglect mention of her precious "fur babies", Buffy and Lulu.Flame was as unique and special as her name. From a poem entitled Dear Golden Girl, her mother wrote "You had a light like a Flame from a shooting star". Written by Ruth Ann Sullenberger. She will be remembered by her family and many dear friends for her loving heart, hilarious sense of humor, acute intellect, jubilance and youthful energy - her brightly shining light that never dimmed.The family wishes to thank ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL for making arrangements and providing thoughtful service. Friends are invited to celebrate Flame's life at a Memorial Service starting at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. Philip's in the Hills, 4440 N. Campbell Avenue, Tucson, Arizona 85718.In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to Disabled American Veterans (







VALLENTINE, Flame JilleenMentor to many and friend to all- passed away January 30, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. She was 73.Flame was the third child, born November 15, 1946 to John Clayton Vallentine and Ruth Ann Sullenberger in Tucson, Arizona. Her early years were spent in Tucson attending University Heights, Mansfeld and Tucson High School. She was a member of the Student Council, Girls Athletic Association, and played flute in the band. She excelled in sports, particularly cheerleading and dancing. She was spirited, social and spunky, with a magnetic personality and zest for life.Flame attended Northern Arizona University, receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Education/Psychology and her Master's Degree in Psychology. She worked as a school psychologist in Long Beach, California where she earned many accolades because of her kindness and compassion in listening and working with others.Upon her return to Tucson, Flame was hired as a faculty member at Pima Community College in the field of counseling. She was passionate about helping people and she made a positive and impactful difference in the lives of many. She was a pioneer of the women's movement in the 1970s and 1980s and she believed and exemplified that women are strong and can do anything.Flame would say that one of the pivotal times in her life was when she lived abroad, studying spiritual practices in India with the Dalai Lama. Her expert knowledge in the fields of spirituality and meditation served her well as a yoga instructor. As a natural athlete, she was an avid skier, enjoyed playing in racquetball tournaments, partaking in karate competitions, and 20 years of ballet performances. Sports were her hobby both as a participant and a spectator.Flame was preceded in death by her parents as well as her dear brother, John Vallentine II. She is survived by beloved sister and best friend, Roxann Vallentine; niece, Stephanie Vallentine; nephew, John C Vallentine III; cousins, Jan Jensen and Cherry Vallentine; grand-neices and nephew, Clara Newton, Austin Newton and Avery Spinasanta. Flame would not want to neglect mention of her precious "fur babies", Buffy and Lulu.Flame was as unique and special as her name. From a poem entitled Dear Golden Girl, her mother wrote "You had a light like a Flame from a shooting star". Written by Ruth Ann Sullenberger. She will be remembered by her family and many dear friends for her loving heart, hilarious sense of humor, acute intellect, jubilance and youthful energy - her brightly shining light that never dimmed.The family wishes to thank ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL for making arrangements and providing thoughtful service. Friends are invited to celebrate Flame's life at a Memorial Service starting at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. Philip's in the Hills, 4440 N. Campbell Avenue, Tucson, Arizona 85718.In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to Disabled American Veterans ( dav.org ), Humane Society of Southern Arizona ( hssaz.org ) or Shriner's Burn Center ( shrinershospitalforchildren.org ).To express condolences, please visit Roxann Vallentine's Facebook page, under Event: Flame's Memorial Service. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close