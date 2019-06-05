Ivan, Florence Lilian
3/17/1929 - 5/30/2019
Lilian Ivan, 90, passed away May 30, 2019. Lilian was born in Manchester, England, and came to the states to marry her loving husband, Steve, of which they spent 57 years together before his death. Lilian is survived by her children, Michael Ivan, Susan (Keith) Thompson, Mark Ivan; her grandchildren, Ryan Thompson, Sean Thompson, Steven Ivan, Cassandra Ivan, and great-grandchild, Rylan Ivan and sister, June McGill. Lilian was a wonderful mother and homemaker; both she and Steve volunteered with many youth group programs throughout the community and loved all of the many friends they met through these programs. Lilian was involved in the British Wives club for many years, she had a love for animals, and enjoyed reading and bingo. Throughout Lilian's life she was the happiest when her grandchildren were young and she could spend time with them. Lilian will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at East Lawn Palms Chapel. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 5, 2019