SALTZMAN, Florence Lomasney.



Of Tucson, formerly of Weston, Massachusetts,



July 18, 2020 at 92 years of age. Predeceased by Seymour, her devoted husband of 52 years. Survived by loving children, John and Sara (Lowry) of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Ed and Sarah (Booth) of Framingham, Massachusetts, Paul and Barbara (Geller) of Boston, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Jake and Matt;



sister, Linda Tober of Exeter,



New Hampshire, many nieces, nephews, cousins,



and friends, including Brenda Kinsey, her loyal and



beloved caregiver of several years,



all of whom will remember her for her remarkable



strength in the face of adversity



and sense of humor.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store