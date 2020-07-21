SALTZMAN, Florence Lomasney.
Of Tucson, formerly of Weston, Massachusetts,
July 18, 2020 at 92 years of age. Predeceased by Seymour, her devoted husband of 52 years. Survived by loving children, John and Sara (Lowry) of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Ed and Sarah (Booth) of Framingham, Massachusetts, Paul and Barbara (Geller) of Boston, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Jake and Matt;
sister, Linda Tober of Exeter,
New Hampshire, many nieces, nephews, cousins,
and friends, including Brenda Kinsey, her loyal and
beloved caregiver of several years,
all of whom will remember her for her remarkable
strength in the face of adversity
and sense of humor.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 21, 2020.