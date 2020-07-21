1/
Florence Lomasney. Saltzman
SALTZMAN, Florence Lomasney.

Of Tucson, formerly of Weston, Massachusetts,

July 18, 2020 at 92 years of age. Predeceased by Seymour, her devoted husband of 52 years. Survived by loving children, John and Sara (Lowry) of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Ed and Sarah (Booth) of Framingham, Massachusetts, Paul and Barbara (Geller) of Boston, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Jake and Matt;

sister, Linda Tober of Exeter,

New Hampshire, many nieces, nephews, cousins,

and friends, including Brenda Kinsey, her loyal and

beloved caregiver of several years,

all of whom will remember her for her remarkable

strength in the face of adversity

and sense of humor.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 21, 2020.
