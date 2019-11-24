SIVILLI, Florence Loretta
was born August 16, 1922 in Union City, New Jersey and passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside in Tucson on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She passed away exactly as she lived her 97 years, with grace, dignity and on her terms. She was a proud veteran of the Women's Army Corp (WAC), serving our country during the Second World War. Flo was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Mario, and her daughter Donna. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Birgit), William (Pam), James (Joan) and Michael (Rosalinda); ten grandchldren and ten great-grandchildren. There was no kinder, more loving or generous a person than our beloved Flo. She lived her life as an example for all: simple, honest and, of course, with a legendary sense of humor. Even up to her last days, she could make us all laugh, a gift she gave us her entire life. Mass will be held at St Odelia's Catholic Church on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 24, 2019