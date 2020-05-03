Forrest Ronald Pai Kelley
KELLEY, Forrest Ronald Pai

It is with great sadness the family of Forrest Ronald Pai Kelley announces his peaceful passing on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 74 years. Forrest served nearly ten years in the United States Air Force in Southeast Asia. Forrest loved his Lord and Savior. Forrest will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Cindy of 27 years and his children, Kip (Candace) and Kim (Special Friend Johann). Forrest will also be fondly remembered by his granddaughters, Aubreay and Mariah. Memorial donations in memory of Forrest can be made to The Navigators, P.O. Box 6000, Colorado Springs, CO 80934-6000. Due to CV-19 restrictions, celebration of life and internment services will be held at a later date.

--

Arrangements by SENSIBLE CREMATION AND FUNERALS.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Interment
